Turkish Technic eyes expansion to Asia with local partner

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkish Technic is planning an investment in Malaysia in partnership with local maintenance provider Sapura Technics, to address customers in Asia-Pacific. The two MRO companies have signed a tentative agreement for the co-operation in Istanbul in presence of the Malaysian minister of international trade and industry, the nation’s investment development authority MIDA, and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, Turkish Technic says.

