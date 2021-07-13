Turkish Technic eyes expansion to Asia with local partner
Turkish Technic is planning an investment in Malaysia in partnership with local maintenance provider Sapura Technics, to address customers in Asia-Pacific. The two MRO companies have signed a tentative agreement for the co-operation in Istanbul in presence of the Malaysian minister of international trade and industry, the nation’s investment development authority MIDA, and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, Turkish Technic says.www.flightglobal.com
