Remote work wins, despite management

By GPN Staff
Grosse Pointe News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployees return to work in the office, but management is less than happy. Businesses recently reaching out to consultancy Seyfarth at Work for training and management solutions report being distressed at many of the behaviors they now see. The workplace has not returned to business as usual, nor will it. Employees who switched from in-office to remote work have become accustomed to their newfound freedom: They worked in the privacy of their own homes, created their most favored work schedules and got their work done as it was assigned. But they made an important discovery in work hibernation: They became in charge of their time, work style, social needs and any breaks they deemed necessary to remain productive and happy. Yes, happiness and joy are now high on their list of important factors for returning to the office for a job. And why shouldn’t they demand the culture that suits them if their work is accurate and completed on time?

