2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Gets a 12-Inch Movable Touchscreen

There were some complaints back in 2015 when Mercedes-Benz changed its naming structures for its SUVs from GLK, ML and GL to GLC, GLE and GLS, but really it just made their locations in the lineup easier to pick out. Like the C-Class, the GLC is the small SUV. The GLE is medium like the E-Class and on from there. At the same time it introduced the new names, it also introduced this GLE Coupe to do battle with the BMW X6s of the world. This fourth generation (first MLs, then GLE) began in 2019 and there's both a lot to love and lot to hate about the latest model.