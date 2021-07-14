2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Gets a 12-Inch Movable Touchscreen
Merc's grand tourer will also seat four for the first time since 1989. cold weather testing in Sweden and confirming plans to sell the car exclusively as an AMG, Mercedes has now unveiled the interior of its next-generation SL. Appearing to blend new-age tech with older, more analog design elements, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL's interior is said to take inspiration from the cabin of the legendary 300 SL Roadster and is described by its creators as "hyperanalog."www.thedrive.com
