Keep Moving With the Super Mario-Themed TAG Heuer Connected Smartwatch

By Editorial
Hypebae
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo and TAG Heuer have teamed up for the first time to fuse the Swiss brand’s Connected smartwatch with Super Mario. Marrying the worlds of watchmaking and gaming, the collaborative timepiece puts emphasis on sport and technology, offering users a fun way to get active. The design, which arrives with a bold red strap, is based on a reward system where Mario will greet the user in the morning. Throughout the day, the character will keep you motivated with multiple stages while playing different animations on the dial. For instance, you’ll find Mario with the Super Mushroom that makes him grow at three o’clock. Once reaching your daily step target, he will climb the Goal Pole.

