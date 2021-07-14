Cancel
Wesley Financial adds president and general counsel

By Herald Reports
williamsonherald.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJinanne West and Stephanie Maxwell have joined Wesley Financial Group, LLC as president and general counsel, respectively. “Jinanne and Stephanie bring a wealth of experience to our leadership team that we will lean on as we expand the Wesley brand into new market segments,” said Chuck McDowell, WFG founder and CEO. “We are launching a mortgage company in August and plan to continue to seek out additional growth opportunities for Wesley. Jinanne and Stephanie are seasoned leaders and will play a pivotal role in our growth.”

