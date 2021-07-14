Wesley Financial adds president and general counsel

CLEVELAND, OH - Renee B. Weiss has been promoted to the role of General Counsel for Millennia Housing Management Ltd. or MHM, subsidiary of The Millennia Companies®. She was the former Interim General Counsel, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel for Operations and Associate Attorney at Millennia Housing Management. In her new position, Weiss will be responsible for all MHM's legal affairs and functions, including setting the direction of the legal department, overseeing in-house staff, and managing outside counsel. She will also represent the company and advising executive members regarding legal matters.