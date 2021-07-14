Cancel
Cell Phones

Ring Expands Its End-To-End Encryption For Video To International Users

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRing’s video doorbell captures video footage of people who come up to your door and ring the doorbell. This footage is usually meant to be seen by only you, the owner or the resident of the home, but if a hacker wanted to, in theory they could intercept or maybe even steal footage, but that’s where encryption comes in.

Hackers, End To End Encryption
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Ring’s end-to-end encryption is now rolling out in Canada

Ring’s end-to-end encryption features are now rolling out globally, including Canada. The opt-in feature, first released in the U.S. a few months ago, ensures your device’s video stream can only be viewed by an “enrolled” iOS or Android device. In theory, this should ensure that Ring camera footage is more secure and that hackers can’t access your stream if they have your password.
Softwarekaspersky.com

How Zoom moved toward end-to-end encryption

Zoom’s presentation at RSA Conference 2021 focused on end-to-end encryption in Zoom Cloud Meetings. The company explained why its developers are focusing on the issue, how they plan to make calls more secure, and what other new, security-related features users can expect. A little history. The pandemic forced many of...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Ring End-to-End Encryption Is Live & Global, Following An Update

Popular Amazon-owned smart home security company Ring has now officially taken its end-to-end encryption out of its technical preview phase. That’s based on an announcement made by the company today, detailing what that means for end users. Initially launched as a preview in the US, end-to-end encryption effectively means that...
Electronicsslashdot.org

Amazon Rolls Out Encryption For Ring Doorbells

Starting today in the U.S. (and other countries in the not too distant future), you'll be able to encrypt the video footage captured via your Ring devices. ZDNet reports:. This is done with Amazon's Video End-to-End Encryption (E2EE). If you decide to install this optional privacy feature, you'll need to install a new version of the Ring application on your smartphone. Once installed, it uses a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) security system based on an RSA 2048-bit asymmetric account signing key pair. In English, the foundation is pretty darn secure.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

End-to-end encryption is becoming available on Ring products worldwide

Amazon wants to make its Ring products more secure: After months of testing in the USA, end-to-end encryption is now available worldwide on the brand’s security cameras and smart doorbells. However, users must explicitly opt for this function; it remains deactivated by default. This is due to the functional restrictions...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Ring’s End-to-End Encryption Finally Exits Beta

Ring recently announced plans to offer end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for most of its smart security cameras. The protocol prevents anyone, including hackers, law enforcement, or Ring itself, from accessing your videos. After just a few months in beta, Ring E2E is now available to all U.S. users and is currently rolling out to devices globally.
InternetUbergizmo

Gmail Will Now Display Company Logos To Help Users Identify Legitimate Senders

These days it’s not that hard for someone to create a URL or spoof the address of another company. It’s even easier to just change your name in your email to make it sound like a company, but Google is hoping that a new feature they’re rolling out will help make it easier for users to spot legitimate emails from companies.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

WhatsApp testing out multi-device with end-to-end encryption

We’ve been hearing about how WhatsApp will soon let you use the messaging app on your desktop or any other device without necessarily having your smartphone connected. Now the multi-device feature is rolling out to select beta testers and despite the technical challenges they experienced, it is rolling out with the popular and much-needed end-to-end encryption. It will let you run the app on up to four devices at once even without the “main” device or your smartphone turned on or connected to the internet.
ElectronicsT3.com

Ring doorbells and cameras get end-to-end encryption, and now I'd consider buying one

I think Ring video doorbells and smart home cameras are brilliant, but I was today years old when I decided that I might actually consider buying one. That’s because before today, I knew that my video was accessible to people other than me, meaning that it could be listened to or watched by people I haven’t given explicit permission to: subcontractors, employees, and even the police.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

WhatsApp reportedly testing end-to-end encrypted cloud backups for Android

WhatsApp is reportedly testing secure end-to-end encrypted cloud backups for Android users, according to WABetaInfo. The feature would protect your backups from unauthorized access by encrypting them. WABetaInfo notes users would have to choose a password that will be used to encrypt their future backups. “To protect your encrypted backups,...
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Apple Wants You To Buy Stuff And Pay For It Later

According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is apparently planning a new Apple Pay feature similar to PayPal’s Pay In 4. For those unfamiliar, this is where you get to buy something and then pay it back later as opposed to paying upfront the entire amount. In PayPal’s case, the amount would be split into four separate payments, which in theory should make it a bit more affordable.
Technologyarxiv.org

Empowering End-users with Object-aware Processes

Business process management systems from various vendors are used by companies around the globe. Most of these systems allow for the full or partial automation of business processes by ensuring that tasks and data are presented to the right person at the right time during process execution. However, almost all established BPMS employ the activity-centric process support paradigm, in which the various forms, i.e., the main way for users to input data into the process, have to be created by hand. Furthermore, traditional activity-centric process management systems are limited in their flexibility as all possible execution variants have to be taken into account by the process modeler. Therefore, large amounts of research have gone into developing alternative process support paradigms, with a large focus on enabling more flexibly executable processes. This article takes one of these paradigms, object-aware process management, and presents the concepts we developed while researching the possibility of bringing the power and flexibility of non-activity-centric process support paradigms to the people that matter: the end-users working with the processes. The contribution of this article are the concepts, ideas, and lessons learned during the development and evaluation of the PHILharmonicFlows runtime user interface, which allows for the generation of an entire user interface, complete with navigation and forms, based on an object-aware process model. This novel approach allows for the generation of entire information systems, complete with data storage, process logic, and now fully functional user interfaces in a fully generic fashion from data-centric object-aware process models.
Softwarecommercialintegrator.com

How Integrators, Manufacturers, and End Users Should Collaborate

For over a year, employees have grown used to presenting and collaborating directly from their devices. Videoconferencing when all employees are remote allows for quick and easy sharing of content and documents during a meeting. As employees return to the office, the digital platforms they use will need to provide...
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Ring Video Doorbells to Gain End-to-End Encryption, But Still No Sign of HomeKit Support

Amazon is rolling out end-to-end encryption for video captured by Ring doorbells, after a successful trial in the United States (via BBC News). Amazon's worldwide adoption of the encryption standard for Ring will mean that video footage from the doorbell cameras is stored on Amazon's servers, but the content won't be accessible to the company and only the user's device on which the video is received will be able to view the files.
Technologythepaypers.com

IDEX Biometrics upgrades reference platform for biometric smart cards

Norway-based fingerprint identification and authentication solutions provider IDEX Biometrics has launched updates to its TrustedBio solution. The development platform includes hardware, software, and tools that streamline and accelerate software integration and application development, using the company’s biometric authentication solution. The reference design’s development platform is available now from IDEX Biometrics....
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Ring Offers End-To-End Encryption Feature

Amazon’s security camera brand, Ring, is adding end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for all consumers worldwide. The new feature is opt-in, so Ring device owners can choose to add it or not. Ring said the feature adds additional layers of protection to video and audio recordings. While Ring already encrypts your videos...
SoftwareUbergizmo

Google Drive Gets A Brand New App For The Desktop

One of the advantages of Google Drive is that you can access it from multiple platforms, like the web, on your phone or tablet, and also on your desktop. Now, for desktop, Google has actually gone through several iterations over the years, and it looks like they have since released their latest take on accessing Drive from your computer.

