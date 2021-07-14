Cancel
NFL

Verizon And Mastercard Want To Turn Smartphones Into Payment Terminals

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the problems faced by smaller businesses is how they accept payments. For some smaller businesses, they might not be able to accept payments other than cash, which can be a bit troublesome for their customers. However, Verizon and Mastercard have announced a partnership that could help out with that.

