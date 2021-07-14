Cancel
Matt and Kim Unveil Lively New Music Video for “RARARA”

By Leanne Rubinstein
mxdwn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican indie electronic duo Matt and Kim have released a new music video for their single “RARARA.” The video was revealed via an Instagram post earlier this morning. In the post’s caption, the team wrote, “Just wanted to say a HUGE thank you to everyone below who made the RARARA video with us, we love u so much ❤️” followed by a list of members of the technical crew, the dance team and other friends and family who showed support.

