Matt and Kim Unveil Lively New Music Video for “RARARA”
American indie electronic duo Matt and Kim have released a new music video for their single “RARARA.” The video was revealed via an Instagram post earlier this morning. In the post’s caption, the team wrote, “Just wanted to say a HUGE thank you to everyone below who made the RARARA video with us, we love u so much ❤️” followed by a list of members of the technical crew, the dance team and other friends and family who showed support.music.mxdwn.com
