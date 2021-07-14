Matt and Kim Unveil Lively New Music Video for “RARARA”

Two truly unique European acts, ÄTNA and MEUTE, come together for the weird and wild “Weirdo” music video – and it’s a blast!. Every now and then an email headline completely stops me in my tracks, and this was one of them: ‘Avant-garde pop duo ÄTNA partner w/ Techno marching band MEUTE on new single “Weirdo”.’ I’d never heard of ÄTNA or MEUTE, but everything about this subject had me wanting to learn more. So down the internet rabbit hole I went, and I was not disappointed! In fact, I was fascinated to see what sort of collaboration they would bring.