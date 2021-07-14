PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 7/11/21 (Missing Aliens, Food Options Go Extinct at the Watering Hole, Halloween Horror Nights Prep, and More)
Welcome to another rainy day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. We made our way over to Universal Studios Florida first and were surprised by the low crowds on a Sunday. It looked like it was going to rain, so we decided to take a ride on Men in Black: Alien Attack to stay dry. While waiting in the queue, we spotted some frames near one of the tents. This looks like it’s going to be used for a facade for Halloween Horror Nights.wdwnt.com
