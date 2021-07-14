Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 7/11/21 (Missing Aliens, Food Options Go Extinct at the Watering Hole, Halloween Horror Nights Prep, and More)

By Annie Wilson
WDW News Today
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to another rainy day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. We made our way over to Universal Studios Florida first and were surprised by the low crowds on a Sunday. It looked like it was going to rain, so we decided to take a ride on Men in Black: Alien Attack to stay dry. While waiting in the queue, we spotted some frames near one of the tents. This looks like it’s going to be used for a facade for Halloween Horror Nights.

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Horror Nights#Extinct#Universal Orlando#Aliens#Weather#Universal Studios Florida#Universal Parks News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy