Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Search ends in Chinese hotel collapse that killed 17 people

theintelligencer.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China was raised to 17 Wednesday as authorities ended the search and rescue mission. The city of Suzhou said on its social media feed that 23 people had been pulled from from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Monday afternoon. One of those freed was uninjured and five others were sent to a hospital for treatment.

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Earthquake#Canals#Beijing#Shanghai#Accident#Chinese#Ap#Communist Party#Siji Kaiyuan Hotel#Ctrip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
Country
China
Related
Accidentsmediarunsearch.co.uk

The search for the victims of the Surfside building collapse has ended

The search for victims of a partially collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, ended just a month ago, after firefighters closed work at the site of the disaster that killed at least 97 people. “It’s hard to believe it’s been a month since what may be the greatest tragedy in the...
Accidentsthewoodyshow.com

Search For Bodies Officially Ends In Miami Condo Collapse

Authorities announced that the search, rescue, and recovery operation at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building has come to an end. Firefighters and recovery teams departed the area on Friday (July 23) and were saluted during a procession around the building. First responders recovered and identified...
Accidentsinews.co.uk

Miami building collapse search ends with 97 dead, one unaccounted for

The search for bodies in the rubble of a collapsed 12-storey Florida apartment block has come to an end after four weeks. A total of 97 people have been confirmed dead, but after extensive searches through roughly 11 tonnes of debris at the Champlain Towers South site in the Miami suburb of Surfside, one person is still unaccounted for.
TrafficPosted by
NBC Chicago

China Orders Mass Testing in Wuhan as New COVID Outbreak Spreads

China suspended flights and trains, canceled professional basketball league games and announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan on Tuesday as widening outbreaks of the delta variant reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019. While the total number of cases is still in the hundreds, they...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

China's Wuhan To Test 'All Residents' As Covid Returns

Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year. China is battling its largest coronavirus outbreak in months, confining the residents of entire cities to their...
TrafficArkansas Online

Delta variant on rise in China's Wuhan

BEIJING -- China suspended flights and trains Tuesday, canceled professional basketball league games and announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan as widening outbreaks of the delta variant reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019. While the total number of cases is still in the hundreds,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Ending mask rule on planes would kill people

Kent Sepkowitz is a CNN medical analyst and a physician and infection control expert at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — Over the last 18 months, the story of the pandemic in...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'They won't get away with it': Australia warns China WILL face consequences for huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world - as Beijing slams accusation as a 'huge lie'

China 'won't get away with' a huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world, Karen Andrews said on Tuesday. The Home Affairs Minister slammed Beijing for 'undermining international stability' after Australia joined the US, UK, European Union, New Zealand, Canada, and NATO in accusing Beijing of a large hack on the Microsoft Exchange email server earlier this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy