Smoky fire burns central El Paso home, but no injuries occur

EL PASO, Texas -- A smoky house fire burning in central El Paso drew plenty of attention, as the haze from the blaze could be seen in the Tuesday night sky around the area.

While there was plenty of smoke, not much in the way of flames were visible from the fire in the 3500 block of Yandell at Grama Street.

Fire officials said there were no reports of any injuries.

There was no immediate word on what may have triggered the fire - or how much damage occurred to the home.

