Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Smoky fire burns central El Paso home, but no injuries occur

By Jim Parker
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjcO5_0aw8ifDN00

EL PASO, Texas -- A smoky house fire burning in central El Paso drew plenty of attention, as the haze from the blaze could be seen in the Tuesday night sky around the area.

While there was plenty of smoke, not much in the way of flames were visible from the fire in the 3500 block of Yandell at Grama Street.

Fire officials said there were no reports of any injuries.

There was no immediate word on what may have triggered the fire - or how much damage occurred to the home.

The post Smoky fire burns central El Paso home, but no injuries occur appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoky#Fire Burning#House Fire#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

1 dead as cars collide then hit parked vehicle in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was killed Saturday afternoon when two cars collided and then struck a third vehicle that was parked on a central El Paso street. Traffic investigators were summoned about 3:30 p.m. to the deadly crash scene at N. Copia Street and E. Yandell Drive, where one of the three cars The post 1 dead as cars collide then hit parked vehicle in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

2 hospitalized after flames engulf west El Paso home overnight

EL PASO -- Two people have been hospitalized after a late night blaze churned a home in west El Paso, according to Fire officials. One person suffered serious injuries and a second suffered only minor injuries from smoke inhalation. At this time Fire officials believe they were the only two people inside the home when The post 2 hospitalized after flames engulf west El Paso home overnight appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

West El Paso man accused of torching home, killing brother & burning mother

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas — A 40-year-old west El Paso man was arrested for allegedly setting his home on fire, with the blaze resulting in the death of his brother and the hospitalization of his mother, police said Friday. "Phillip Daniel Mills set fire to the inside of his home and fled, leaving his mother The post West El Paso man accused of torching home, killing brother & burning mother appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

2 shot, wounded in downtown Las Cruces; police look for shooter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were shot and wounded in downtown Las Cruces early Saturday around bar closing time. Police said the gunfire occurred near 201 North Main Street, in an area that houses a number of bars, about 2 a.m. The two victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital and police said The post 2 shot, wounded in downtown Las Cruces; police look for shooter appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

3,000 including ABC-7 lose power during storms

EL PASO, Texas — Around 3,000 El Paso Electric customers lost power Friday evening amidst severe thunderstorms rolling through the region. ABC-7’s studios in west El Paso were among those business and homes that lost power. As a result, KVIA was off the air for time until a backup generator could kick-in. The scattered power The post 3,000 including ABC-7 lose power during storms appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

4,000 including ABC-7 lose power in storms; Las Cruces hard hit

EL PASO, Texas — Around 4,000 El Paso Electric customers lost power Friday evening amidst severe thunderstorms rolling through the region. ABC-7’s studios in west El Paso were among those business and homes that lost power. As a result, KVIA was off the air for time on Friday night until a backup generator could kick-in; The post 4,000 including ABC-7 lose power in storms; Las Cruces hard hit appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

I-10 eastbound at Redd Road reopens after 2-car crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A two-car crash led to the shutdown of a stretch of Interstate 10 through west El Paso on Thursday afternoon. That crash happened about 4:15 p.m. along I-10 eastbound at Redd Road. Authorities said there were no injuries reported, but that section of highway was closed until about 6:15 p.m. due The post I-10 eastbound at Redd Road reopens after 2-car crash appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash with car in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a head-on crash involving a motorcycle and a car in east El Paso late Tuesday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 p.m. at Medwood Drive and Yarbrough Drive. First-responders said the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with very serious injuries. Traffic investigators remained at the The post Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash with car in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

2 El Paso police officers among 4 hurt in Lower Valley crash

UPDATE, July 20: Authorities said two El Paso police officers were among four people injured in a late night traffic crash involving two vehicles on North Loop in the Lower Valley. Officials on Tuesday said also said the driver of the other vehicle that collided with the police cruiser would face charges stemming from the The post 2 El Paso police officers among 4 hurt in Lower Valley crash appeared first on KVIA.
Luna County, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

1 dead as SUV, 3 trucks collide on I-10 in Luna County

DEMING, New Mexico -- A truck driver was killed in a four-vehicle crash that shut down a stretch of Interstate 10 westbound for over 17 hours Wednesday in Luna County between Deming and Las Cruces, according to New Mexico State Police. The deadly wreck, involving three semi-trucks and an SUV, happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday The post 1 dead as SUV, 3 trucks collide on I-10 in Luna County appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man’s body found in car in west El Paso; police probing death

EL PASO, Texas -- Police were investigating a body found in a car in west El Paso late Wednesday afternoon. It was discovered around 4 p.m. at 4740 N. Mesa Street. An officer at the scene said the body was that of an older man, but didn't offer any added details. Crimes Against Persons detectives The post Man’s body found in car in west El Paso; police probing death appeared first on KVIA.
Horizon City, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested for dumping dog along Horizon City road in viral video

UPDATE, July 23: El Paso County Sheriff's deputies on Friday announced the arrest of a man for abandoning a dog on the side of an Horizon City road and driving off in an incident that was captured on a video that went viral. The 68-year-old man, whose name wasn't released, was booked into the El The post Man arrested for dumping dog along Horizon City road in viral video appeared first on KVIA.
Horizon City, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Search is on for family caught on video dumping dog along Horizon City road

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- Animal cruelty investigators on Wednesday sought to identify a family seen on video abandoning a dog along the side of a road in Horizon City before taking off in their car. The incident happened Tuesday near the intersection of Ascencion and Temperance, where El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said they found The post Search is on for family caught on video dumping dog along Horizon City road appeared first on KVIA.
Tularosa, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

1 found dead in U-Haul smuggling migrants on U.S. 54 in southern New Mexico

CARRIZOZO, New Mexico -- One person was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a U-Haul truck smuggling up to 10 migrants, according to Homeland Security Investigations or HSI. The discovery occurred when Tularosa police pulled over the truck along U.S. 54 near mile-marker 102, according to HSI Special Agent in Charge Erik Breitzke. That's north of The post 1 found dead in U-Haul smuggling migrants on U.S. 54 in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

West El Paso woman mauled to death by pit bulls in family home

EL PASO, Texas — A pair of pit bulls attacked a woman and mauled her to death inside her family's west El Paso home, police said Monday, but what prompted the killing remained under investigation. The death was discovered around 6 p.m. Sunday at 7240 Royal Arms. "A woman having just arrived home discovered the The post West El Paso woman mauled to death by pit bulls in family home appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso VA Medical Center evacuated due to bomb threat

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Veterans Administration Medical Center main facility was evacuated late Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb threat, officials confirmed to ABC-7. A "Code Black" was declared at the VA location at 5001 N. Piedras Street about 3:30 p.m.. Such a designation means there's an immediate threat that requires the The post El Paso VA Medical Center evacuated due to bomb threat appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso 3 & 4-year-old kids taking part in Covid-19 vaccine trial

EL PASO, Texas -- It could be months before a Covid-19 vaccine is approved for kids under the age of 12 in the United States. But vaccine trials are underway, including here in the Borderland. Several El Paso kids are among the nearly 6,750 kids under the age of 12 participating in a Moderna vaccine The post El Paso 3 & 4-year-old kids taking part in Covid-19 vaccine trial appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Santa Teresa migrant stash house is latest in unprecedented number of Borderland raids

EL PASO, Texas -- After several Borderland stash house raids that turned up 134 hidden migrants and nearly $600,000 worth of methamphetamine last week, the U.S. Border Patrol said Thursday it had has raided yet another stash house in southern New Mexico. Border Patrol's El Paso sector chief released video of this latest stash house The post Santa Teresa migrant stash house is latest in unprecedented number of Borderland raids appeared first on KVIA.
Alamogordo, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Vandals targeting Alamogordo parks with destruction, damage

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- City parks in Alamogordo are being "plagued by vandals" who have caused damage for weeks, officials said Thursday as they put out a public plea for help in curbing the destruction. Assistant City Manager Stephanie Hernandez offered examples of what she described as "weekly destruction that takes place in our parks" The post Vandals targeting Alamogordo parks with destruction, damage appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-10 west near Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down a stretch of Interstate 10 near Las Cruces on Wednesday morning. It happened on I-10 westbound near NM 549, which is about five miles west of Las Cruces. Police set up a detour, directing traffic off the highway at exit 116. There was The post Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-10 west near Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy