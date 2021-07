A Utah based company thought they’d be clever in creating a kit that encases a glock handgun in Legos. But the attention they’re getting is anything but positive, in fact that they’ve received a cease and desist letter from Lego. The gun company has since removed it from their website. Hey, I love Legos and believe in the 2nd Amendment, but this is wrong. They’ve created a gun that looks like a fun toy that could easily be mistaken by a child. Nothing good was going to come from this. No one wants to hear a news story about a child being accidentally shot with a gun that looks like a Lego toy.