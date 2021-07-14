Cancel
Foo Fighters Gives Energized Bee Gees Cover Of “You Should Be Dancing”

societyofrock.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters are on a roll. After their epic concert at Madison Square Garden, they’re back with a cover of Bee Gees’ 1976 disco classic hit “You Should Be Dancing” and they released it along with a music video. This previews the release of their upcoming album “Hail Satin” under the moniker Dee Gees. They previously performed it on BBC Radio 2 in February and during the MSG show.

RELATED PEOPLE
Dave Grohl
Andy Gibb
