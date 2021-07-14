Southeast Kansas sees rise in COVID-19 cases as delta strain takes hold of unvaccinated

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The fast-spreading delta variant has fueled a surge in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Kansas where Crawford County health officials are expecting to see their numbers double from 55 new cases Tuesday to 100 by later this week.

Local public health leaders urged the unvaccinated community to reconsider getting immunized during a Tuesday afternoon news conference on the status of COVID-19 at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University.

Southeast Kansas is following nationwide trends and is one the latest areas with low vaccination rates to see a rise in new COVID-19 cases, mostly relating to the delta strain, first reported in India in December. The World Health Organization has called the delta variant of the virus “the fastest and fittest” and was labeled as a “variant of concern” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in mid-June, according to Yale Medicine.

The first delta case in the United States was diagnosed in March, and it accounts for a fifth of new infections. There are 116 active COVID-19 cases, including those of the delta variant, in Crawford County. As of Tuesday, the Crawford County Health Department has recorded 89 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The threat is still real,” said Dr. Linda Bean, chief medical officer for the Community Health Centers of Southeast Kansas. “We had a very hard last year, and we are still facing the same threat with a little bit of a variant. But what puts us differently at this point in time is that it’s preventable. We have the vaccine and tools that can treat it. We are sitting in a very different place, but we have to utilize those tools that we have.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported variants in 69 counties, including Crawford County. The delta variant is 50% to 60% more transmissible than the coronavirus that flourished last year and has taken over the Midwest region by storm over the last few weeks.

“This represents the fourth major spike in our community since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Dr. Timothy Stebbins, Crawford County health officer and director of the Emergency Department at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. “A lot of people got together (during July 4) unmitigated, and I understand, but it’s going to cause an increase in our case rate.”

A variant has one or more mutations that differentiate it from other variants in circulation. Currently, the single greatest protective element from the virus is the vaccine, which can help prevent mutations and variants from forming. The delta variant is largely affecting the county’s unvaccinated community, who make up about 40 to 50% of the population.

Stebbins said they’re seeing a large uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region. Case rates were in the single digits in early June and spiraled recently.

“So far this week on Sunday and Monday, we’ve had 33 new cases, and I was just informed, we have 22 new cases as of today, bringing us to a total of 55,” Stebbins said. “We expect a 100 or more new cases this week.”

The current spike has greatly affected the unvaccinated population, he said, where it’s causing worse infections, even in those who are younger. He added that vaccinations reduce the spread of the virus, protects individuals from serious disease or death, and decreases the potential for other variants to form.

“The current vaccines are highly effective against all current strains of the virus, including the delta variant,” he said. “We’re at 49.93% of our county population vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine.”

Preventable

Dr. Katelyn Falk, president of the medical staff at Ascension Via Christi Hospital Pittsburg, said the last 18 months has been rough for health care professionals, and the best way people can help them is by getting vaccinated. Five people in Crawford County have died of the illness over the last two weeks, which Falk said could’ve been prevented.

“We’re going to see breakthrough cases — vaccinated people getting the disease — and the thing to remember about a vaccine is that it’s a seat belt, not a force field,” Falk said. “Vaccines can keep you out of the hospital and keep you from dying. The statistics are 99% of people who die are unvaccinated, so a COVID-19 post-vaccination case is not necessarily a failure.”

Falk believes misinformation about the vaccines and unfamiliarity with how medicines are approved is driving the low vaccination rates. Leaders encourage communities to receive information only from trusted sources like their county health departments and reputable sources like the CDC and WHO.

Approximately 40% of the population, or 19,381 individuals, in Crawford County has been vaccinated and a total of 33,182 doses have been administered. The amount of hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients is reaching the teens, levels not seen since January.

“Our average age of cases ending up in the hospital is about 57 years old, but we’ve had patients from their 20s to their 90s,” Falk said. “We’re seeing a pretty consistent 10% to 15% hospitalization rate of people who end up getting the illness and admitted to us.”

Teddi Van Kam, Crawford County Health Department director and health officer, said there is no shortage of vaccines in the county, and numerous places offer the vaccine for free. KDHE is working with the local health department to host a Pfizer vaccine clinic for the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Countryside Christian Church parking lot, 1901 E Fourth St. in Pittsburg.

“The number of people getting vaccinated has been going down, and we have hit that wall,” Van Kam said. “People are rather resistant. That age group from 25 to 45 have been pretty resistant to getting the vaccine.”

Other sites in Pittsburg that offer vaccinations:

• Crawford County Health Department, 410 E. Atkinson, 620-231-5411.

• Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, 3110 N. Michigan, 620-231-9873.

• SEK Urgent Care, 200 E. Centennial, 620-231-8003.

• Dillon’s, 2600 N. Broadway, 620-232-3066.

• Lindburg Pharmacy North, 2720 N. Broadway, 620-231-3410.

• Lindburg Pharmacy South, 909 E. Centennial, 620-231-8130.

• Walmart Supercenter, 2710 N. Broadway, 620-231-0756.

• Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1011 E. Centennial, 620-308-7111.