Planning Meeting, Charrette For Sulphur Springs Development
They’re Back! Ian Lockwood with Toole Design Group is returning to Sulphur Springs with his urban design professionals to conduct another planning charrette, only this time for Downtown West. Downtown West is the area loosely bounded by Mulberry, Rogers/Magnolia, Van Sickle, and the KCS railroad tracks. The final plan will include a linear park, stormwater retention, a water feature or two, street improvements, commercial development, and residential development.easttexasradio.com
