Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Norwegian Cruise Line Sues Florida Surgeon General Over Vaccine Passport Ban

By Kayla Goggin
Courthouse News Service
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CN) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings on Tuesday sued Florida’s surgeon general, asking a federal judge to block the enforcement of a law enacted earlier this year that bans companies operating in the Sunshine State from asking customers if they are vaccinated against Covid-19. In a 19-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the company said it was suing Florida surgeon general Dr. Scott Rivkees “as a last resort.”

www.courthousenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruises#Cdc#The U S District Court#Nclh#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Florida Statewlrn.org

'I Am Frankly Angry And Ashamed.' Florida Doctors Blast DeSantis Over COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE --- Gov. Ron DeSantis has drawn national attention for bucking federal health-care officials over the handling of the novel coronavirus, but a group of Florida physicians said Thursday the governor’s push to reopen the state and block precautions are a main reason for a sharp increase in the number of residents suffering from COVID-19. Bernard Ashby, a Miami cardiologist and leader of the Florida chapter of the Committee to Protect Health Care, said DeSantis should spend more time talking to people about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and less time attacking federal infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci in hopes of scoring political points.
Florida StateStar-Banner

Florida becomes COVID's U.S. epicenter, reports wrong death count

Florida recorded more coronavirus cases this week than California, Texas, New York and Illinois combined, a Palm Beach Post analysis of state and federal data shows. The state logged 73,199 more infections in this week's state Department of Health report. That’s the biggest one-week surge since Jan. 27. California, Texas,...
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

Ruling against ‘no sail order’ back in place

A lower court’s ruling is once again set to kick in Saturday. A federal appeals court has reapplied a court order ending the federal no sail rule for cruises, a win for Florida. Last week, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals put on pause a district court judge’s ruling to...
Florida Statecruiseindustrynews.com

U.S. Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Florida in Ongoing CDC Lawsuit

The decision came late on Friday as a U.S. appeals court overturned its decision that reinstated the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) regulations for cruise ships operating of Florida based on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' lawsuit against the CDC. Previously, the three-judge panel had ruled in favor...
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy