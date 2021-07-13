Cancel
Texas State

Texas State Senate Passes First Voting Restriction Bill in Special Session

By Kirk Mcdaniel
Courthouse News Service
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (CN) — After a lengthy debate on Tuesday, the Texas Senate voted to pass Republicans’ omnibus voting reforms legislation. Senate Bill 1 is a resurrected version of Senate Bill 7, the controversial voting bill that was killed during the final hours of the regular session when House Democrats broke quorum and left the capitol. The bill is now headed for the House of Representatives, but due to another walkout of House Democrats, the bill is likely to stall.

