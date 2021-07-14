Republican Kenneth Paschal wins Alabama House District 73 in historic campaign
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — History was made Tuesday night in the Alabama legislature as Republican Kenneth Paschal won the special general election for House District 73. By filling the seat vacated by former representative Matt Fridy, Paschal became the first Black Republican to be elected to the state legislature since the Reconstruction period, which was about 145 years ago. He defeated Democrat Sheridan Black.www.wvtm13.com
Comments / 3