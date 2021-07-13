Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castleton, VT

Dennis Wright ‘68 ‘79 Recognized with The Castleton Way Award

castleton.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecognized for his long-time dedication to Castleton and passion for his local community, Dennis Wright ‘68 ‘79 was the 2020 recipient of The Castleton Way Award presented by the University and Castleton Alumni Association. This one-time specialty award was given to Wright for his embodiment of the cornerstones of leadership, civility, respect, community partnership, and giving back generously with both time and resources.

www.castleton.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Castleton, VT
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
Castleton, VT
Education
Local
Vermont Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castleton University#Retirement#The Castleton Way Award#Social Studies#Team Leader#Nh#American#The Board Of Trustees#Ma#Castleton Gala
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Country
Vietnam
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy