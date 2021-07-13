Dennis Wright ‘68 ‘79 Recognized with The Castleton Way Award
Recognized for his long-time dedication to Castleton and passion for his local community, Dennis Wright ‘68 ‘79 was the 2020 recipient of The Castleton Way Award presented by the University and Castleton Alumni Association. This one-time specialty award was given to Wright for his embodiment of the cornerstones of leadership, civility, respect, community partnership, and giving back generously with both time and resources.www.castleton.edu
