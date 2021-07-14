Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter Returning for Showtime Revival Series

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Dexter Morgan! Okay, that's going to make a lot more sense in a minute. By now, you've heard that showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall are promising some early looks, special guests, and possibly some surprises this weekend when Showtime's upcoming Dexter revival heads to Comic-Con@Home. But is it possible that writer, editor & EP Scott Reynolds has already spoiled who Clancy Brown's Iron Lake bigwig "Kurt Caldwell" (more on him in a minute) really is? Well, no. Not really. Not at all, in fact. But what he did do was remind us of one of Brown's other jobs as Mr. Krabs, the owner of the Krusty Krab restaurant on SpongeBob SquarePants.