Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter Returning for Showtime Revival Series

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter revival for Showtime isn't waiting until Comic-Con@Home to make news- and they have returning star John Lithgow ("Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell) to thank for it. Following the news that he was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in HBO's Perry Mason, Lithgow revealed to Deadline Hollywood while discussing his return to the series that Jennifer Carpenter will be reprising her role as Dexter's sister, Debra Morgan (who was quite dead when we last saw her).

bleedingcool.com

