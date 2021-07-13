Making Outside a Safe Space for Everyone
Imagine packing your bags for your first bikepacking trip. You're excited to explore a new place, challenge yourself, and experience the freedom of adventure. Then a local news station picks up your story and posts it on Facebook. When you scroll through the comments, your heart sinks. The comments are derisive, aggressive, and derogatory. You know that the people who posted the comments live in the place you're about to bike through. Your excitement about your new adventure shifts: you remember you are vulnerable.www.adventurecycling.org
Comments / 0