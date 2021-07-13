Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Making Outside a Safe Space for Everyone

By Laura Killingbeck
adventurecycling.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine packing your bags for your first bikepacking trip. You're excited to explore a new place, challenge yourself, and experience the freedom of adventure. Then a local news station picks up your story and posts it on Facebook. When you scroll through the comments, your heart sinks. The comments are derisive, aggressive, and derogatory. You know that the people who posted the comments live in the place you're about to bike through. Your excitement about your new adventure shifts: you remember you are vulnerable.

www.adventurecycling.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Space#Race#Lgbtq#National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
Facebook
Related
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Creating Safe Spaces

With COVID-19 cases steadily on the decline, the Crystal Methyd PRIDE Celebration at the Urban Cowboy Saloon on the East Side last month promised a rare night out for the group of friends. Jess (she/her), Jovan (he/him), B (she/they), and G (she/her) — who all self-identify as LGBTQ+ and Latinx — said the bar had a reputation for being heavily white and heavily cisgender, the term for people whose gender matches their sex at birth. “Cis” is a common abbreviation of cisgender.
Long Beach, CAspectrumnews1.com

Books and Buckets creates safe play space for Long Beach youth

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Twelve-year-old Steven Sheppard has been playing on the 14th Courts in the Washington neighborhood of Long Beach since he was a young kid. "I’ve been playing since I was three with my grandpa in this court right here," he said. "[Now] almost every day, we’re either in this park or in Lynwood just hooping around."
Internetyr.media

Safe Space? Not Sure? The Lavender Book Might Help

You’ve heard of the “Green Book.” Now meet the Lavender Book. It’s a new web app that was recently launched by a civil rights group to help BIPOC members of the LGBTQ+/SGL community find safe and supportive businesses to patronize across the country. Created by the queer-focused Black civil rights...
whattoexpect.com

How to Make Feeding Baby Easier for Everyone

While it may seem like a vast wilderness, transitioning to regular feedings from that very first bite doesn't have to be confusing. Find out how to develop a feeding routine that keeps everyone happy. It's always exciting and fun to get your pediatrician's approval to start your baby on solid...
Shoreline, WAKUOW

This Shoreline coffee shop provides a safe space for Black youth

When Darnesha Weary’s family moved to Shoreline in the late '90s, there weren’t many Black families in the predominantly white city. There weren’t many Black-owned businesses, either. Last year, in the middle of the pandemic, Weary and her husband opened a coffee shop, one with a purpose. Black Coffee Northwest...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Model Gets Banned from a Flight Because of Her Outfit

Deniz Saypinar, a female bodybuilder and fitness model on Instagram, was left speechless when she was forbidden from boarding a plane due to the outfit she had on. The Turkish athlete had booked a flight from Dallas-Forth to Miami on July 8 in order to attend Swim Week, but when it was time to board, the agent at the gate stopped her dead in her tracks.
Carsthefocus.news

What is the meaning of ‘Bon Quisha’? Lumberton Honda dealership term explored

Trinity Bethune from North Carolina was misnamed “Bon Quisha” by a Lumberton Honda employee on social media, after purchasing a Toyota Camry from the dealership. She, a young Black woman, recently gave an interview with WTVD, in which she calls the term “almost a racial slur”, but its meaning is far from unequivocal. So, what could be the meaning of “Bon Quisha”?
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, is left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.
Tennessee Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Terrible Tennessee Teens Brutalize a 10-Year-Old – Their Mother Uploads It on TikTok

Terrible Tennessee teens spent five hours bloodying a 10-year-old girl as their mother filmed it for social media sharing. The assault occurred in Elizabethton, Tennessee, on July 19. According to the little girl’s mother, who requested anonymity to protect her daughter’s privacy, about 7:30 a.m., some of her daughter’s friends came on their door and invited the little girl over to play.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Oprah’s Under Sink Kitchen Storage Is a Stylish Alternative to Cabinets

Oprah Winfrey invited her followers into her kitchen to share what she was feeding her guests to kick off the July 4 holiday. Aside from the oversized sandwiches by daybird in Los Angeles, there was a lot to take in as the queen of media gave a mini tour of her kitchen. But it’s a subtle design detail that will make you pause and stare: the curtains hanging underneath her kitchen sink.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

What is making that screaming sound outside?

SAN ANTONIO – We’ve all heard it - that incredibly loud screaming/buzzing noise outside that seemingly comes from out of nowhere and reaches a loud cadence before it eventually becomes white noise. Some people in and around San Antonio are finding the noise to be so disconcerting, they’re asking social...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Attacks Sow With Cubs Before Charging Tourists!

In Alaska, the guides at "Scenic Bear Viewing" are professional, well-trained wildlife experts who know how to deal with bears in the safest possible way, which is good, because otherwise, this video would be absolutely terrifying!. During a bear viewing trip, the "Scenic Bear Viewing" crew and a very lucky...
Michigan StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Hero Michigan Dad Saves Twins (18 months) from House Fire. He is in Grave Condition. GoFundMe Blows Up

Hero Michigan Dad Saves Twins (18 months) from House Fire.gofundme. Friday night July 16, 2021, started like any other night for Ray Lucas and Shi’Ann Brown, the 23-year-old parents of twin girls, ages 18 months. Little did Ray know that he would be engaged in a fight to save the lives of their twin baby girls? Malaysia and Milan were at home with family when an electrical fire started in the basement and soon engulfed the entire house. Some family members were able to escape but the babies were still trapped in the house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy