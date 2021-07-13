New Venue for Multinational Fleets to Share Best Practices
It is becoming increasingly apparent that the next real challenge for pan-national fleet managers, direct and indirect procurement managers, and executives to whom fleet ultimately reports, is how to transition the management of their multi-regional corporate fleets to a global platform. Developing the subject-matter expertise of managing a fleet from a global perspective is going to be one the core competencies required of fleet managers, especially for those who seek to advance their responsibilities and elevate their careers at multinational corporations.www.automotive-fleet.com
Comments / 0