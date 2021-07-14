Regulators in Philippines Concerned about Virtual Currency Investment Risks, but Local Stock Exchange Wants to Offer Crypto Trading
The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is currently seeking regulatory approval to begin offering cryptocurrency trading,. PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon thinks that the bourse can offer an ideal platform for facilitating digital currency trading because of its robust trading infrastructure and established customer safeguard measures. Monzon told CNN:. “If...www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0