Regulators in Philippines Concerned about Virtual Currency Investment Risks, but Local Stock Exchange Wants to Offer Crypto Trading

Financial technology player Worldpay from FIS has been selected by cryptocurrency platform OKCoin to provide global merchant acquiring and foreign exchange services. The partnership will be able to support the company’s global expansion, currently spanning 190 countries. OKCoin is a global exchange that helps customers to transition between crypto and fiat currency into Bitcoin, Ethereum and 25+ other cryptocurrencies, as well as earn yield via staking on DeFi protocols. The exchange was looking for a proven and experienced partner to make card-to-crypto payments easier for its global customers.