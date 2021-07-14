Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Future Team USA? This photo featuring Deuce Tatum is amazing

NBC Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeuce Tatum appears to be making some new friends this summer. The son of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is in Las Vegas to watch his dad and Team USA prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. On Tuesday, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams-Beal posted a photo of Deuce hanging with their two sons, plus the sons of Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Future Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Most Gifted NBA Players Of All Time

The greatest players of all time worked hard to get to the highest level of competition. Without dedication and commitment to their craft, the best players will never reach legendary status. But the best players are also gifted athletes. It is hard for a player without gifts to reach status because they are beyond any ordinary human beings.
NBAwmleader.com

Chauncey Billups outrage could push Damian Lillard to Knicks

So much for Damian Lillard’s initial support of potential Trail Blazers coaching hire Chauncey Billups. A Yahoo Sports Sunday piece penned by Chris Haynes, a Lillard confidant, stated Lillard never suggested Billups as a potential hire and didn’t know about a sexual assault allegation made against Billups over two decades ago.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson's Father Mychal Thompson Selects The 5 Best NBA Players Of All Time

Throughout history, fans, pundits, and even players have engaged in the never-ending debate about the greatest players of all time. If things are difficult when we talk about just one player (Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James) then it's almost impossible to choose the greatest starting five of all time.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 15 Stars That Could Be Traded This Season

Once the NBA Finals conclude, training camps will be opening up and teams will begin their quest towards becoming the champions of the 2021-2022 season. For some teams like the Lakers, Heat, or Warriors, making one move could be the difference between another ring or an early playoff exit. The...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Everything we know about Amari Bailey’s dad, Aaron

In a crazy turn of events, popular rap star Drake is dating Amari Bailey’s mother, Johanna Leia. Amari Bailey, a superstar caliber prospect in high school, has recently gained more fame due to his mother’s decisions. There have been multiple pictures and videos of Drake hanging out with the young athlete, but it seems Drake’s motives were to gain the attention of Leia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy