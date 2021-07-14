SEC Hits Teachers Insurance Subsidiary With $97M Fine

What is financial advice? To some, it’s the methodical process of understanding a retail investor’s objectives and tolerances needed to produce a plan of action that will deliver the most reasonable chance of success for that investor. To others, it’s selling a product that maximizes a commission. Industry experts get the peppered nuances in the spectrum of financial advice—from investment adviser to broker—but many retail investors don’t. And recent regulatory changes haven’t made things easier for retail investors, despite best efforts to explain this fundamental difference.