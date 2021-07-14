Cancel
Economy

SEC Hits Teachers Insurance Subsidiary With $97M Fine

By Tony Zerucha
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SEC) has fined a subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) $97 million for producing inaccurate and misleading statements and a failure to adequately disclose conflicts of interest to thousands of participants in TIAA record-kept employer-sponsored retirement plans (ESPs). The money from TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC (TC Services) will be paid to investors and settles both the SEC case and one announced by the Office of the New York Attorney General (NYAG).

