SEC Hits Teachers Insurance Subsidiary With $97M Fine
(SEC) has fined a subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) $97 million for producing inaccurate and misleading statements and a failure to adequately disclose conflicts of interest to thousands of participants in TIAA record-kept employer-sponsored retirement plans (ESPs). The money from TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC (TC Services) will be paid to investors and settles both the SEC case and one announced by the Office of the New York Attorney General (NYAG).www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0