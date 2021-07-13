XLerate Group Acquires Liquid Motors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC ("MSI," also known as BRP Group's "MGA of the Future"), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of FounderShield LLC, AlphaRoot LLC, ReShield LLC and Scale Underwriting Services LLC (collectively, "Founder Shield"), a New York-based, tech-enabled insurance distribution platform with a specialized focus on providing commercial insurance services for clients in various high growth industries. With annual revenue of approximately $9.8 million1, Founder Shield represents BRP Group's seventh announced Partnership in 2021.
