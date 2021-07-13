XLerate Group Acquires Liquid Motors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC ("MSI," also known as BRP Group's "MGA of the Future"), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of FounderShield LLC, AlphaRoot LLC, ReShield LLC and Scale Underwriting Services LLC (collectively, "Founder Shield"), a New York-based, tech-enabled insurance distribution platform with a specialized focus on providing commercial insurance services for clients in various high growth industries. With annual revenue of approximately $9.8 million1, Founder Shield represents BRP Group's seventh announced Partnership in 2021.