Flash Flood Warning issued for Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lycoming; Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR EASTERN LYCOMING AND WESTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES At 1045 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsport, Montoursville, Muncy, Hughesville, Montgomery, Barbours, Kettle Creek Gorge, Loyalsockville, Muncy Valley, Lincoln Falls, Elimsport, South Williamsport, Picture Rocks, Forksville, Eagles Mere, Hillsgrove, Williamsport Airport and Little League World Series Complex. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR