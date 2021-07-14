Heat Advisory issued for Modoc County, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 19:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The pattern which has caused the hot temperatures has moved out of the area, and additional smoke will keep high temperatures much closer to normal in the coming days. Therefore, the excessive heat warning will be allowed to expire.