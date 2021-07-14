Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 19:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The pattern which has caused the extreme heat has moved out of the area, and additional smoke will keep high temperatures much closer to normal in the coming days. Therefore, the excessive heat warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
