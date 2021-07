A new report points to Battlegrounds Mobile India Series starting from August 15 with a prize pool of a whopping Rs. 1 crore. The news was leaked early courtesy of Gamzo, who claim that Krafton is officially set to announce information regarding its first open esports tournament on July 15. It looks like this is what Krafton was referring to when teasing its plans for esports with BGMI earlier, calling it the "biggest battle you’ve all been waiting for."