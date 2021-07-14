Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Two Wimbledon matches under Investigation

albuquerqueexpress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], July 14 (ANI): At least two matches that took place at Wimbledon 2021 are being investigated for potential match-fixing following irregular betting patterns. As per Die Welt, they have obtained information of 'possible manipulations' which may have occurred at the Grand Slam involving one singles match and one in the doubles. It is also understood that several betting firms have reported those matches due to a series of abnormal bets that were made. Although the exact details of the bets being waged are not clear at present.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#First Match#Ani#German#Itia#Welt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisjack1065.com

Tennis-Two Wimbledon matches probed for ‘possible irregular betting patterns’

(Reuters) – The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said it is investigating two matches from this month’s Wimbledon Grand Slam after bookmakers flagged “possible irregular betting patterns”. “Two alerts (were) provided to us during the Championships from the betting industry indicating possible irregular betting patterns,” an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters.
Tennistennishead.net

Shapovalov reveals Djokovic post match Wimbledon locker room comments

Denis Shapovalov was consoled in the locker room by his conqueror and World No 1 Novak Djokovic following his heartbreaking semi-final defeat at Wimbledon. The Canadian played his part in an epic encounter, though his failure to convert 10 of his 11 break point opportunities resulted in a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 defeat to Djokovic.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

ECB announces squad of County Select XI

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Young Lions head coach Richard Dawson will oversee a County Select XI to play India at the Emirates Riverside in a three-day match, starting on Tuesday, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday. The match will be played behind closed doors and will...
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Victoria Azarenka withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Two-time medalist Victoria Azarenka on Thursday became the latest tennis star to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. The 31-year-old from Belarus won a bronze medal in singles and a gold in mixed doubles at the 2012 Summer Games in London. Azarenka announced her decision on Instagram, citing "challenges" with the...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

ECB chief defends relaxation in bio-bubble

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Tom Harrison, the chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday said that the board decided to give relaxations in the bio-bubble looking at players' welfare and their mental health. Earlier, three England players and four members of the support staff...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Two-Faced Investor joins Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

The cards are piling high for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion. The latest card to join the game is Two-Faced Investor, a Neutral three-cost minion with two attack and four health. It reads “At the end of your turn, reduce the cost of a card in your hand by (1). (50 percent chance to increase).”
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Berrettini: "Italy win at Wembley repays me for Wimbledon defeat"

Sunday 11 July was a day of a thousand emotions for the Italian colors and the number one of Italian tennis Matteo Berrettini certainly will not be able to forget it easily. The Roman athlete was the first blue in history to compete in the Wimbledon final where despite an excellent match he had to surrender to the number one in the world and current strongest tennis player of the Novak Djokovic circuit, winner in four sets.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Duchess of Cambridge attends final day of Wimbledon with her father

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her father in the Royal Box to watch the final day of Wimbledon on Sunday.Taking their place on Centre Court, Kate and her father, Micheal Middleton, looked in good spirits as they watched the highly-anticipated men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.Kate, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, missed most of the last week of the tournament after she came into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 and had to self-isolate.The duchess arrived on Sunday morning wearing a powder-pink belted midi dress by London-based...
TennisPosted by
The Spun

Roger Federer Makes Decision On Tokyo Olympics

Roger Federer nearly rekindled the magic earlier this month with his run to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. At the age of 39, and after a serious knee surgery in 2020, the Swiss tennis star appears to be nearing the end of his historic career, but showed that he can still compete with the sport’s best players.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Matteo Berrettini: "They didn't allow me to see Tomljanovic because..."

They have arrived in Australia for several days but only now for most tennis players has the planned quarantine for all those arriving on the oceanic continent ended. Then 72 tennis players were placed in strict quarantine after the positivity of some people on the flights of Abu Dhabi and Los Angeles where the tennis players were also present and from the first moment the Australian government made it clear that there will be no special privileges for tennis players.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Indonesia Posted More than 54,000 New COVID Infections on Wednesday

Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest nation, is the latest hotspot for the fast-moving, highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. The nation reported more than 54,517 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, a new single-day record, along with 991 deaths. Hospitals on Java island are overflowing with infected patients and residents scrambling to find oxygen tanks to treat family members isolating at home.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

BAI General Secy interacts with Olympic bound shuttlers

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], July 15 (ANI): With the Tokyo Olympic countdown entering its last phase and the shuttlers gearing up for the Games, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday spoke with the contingent. "He (Biswa) interacted with the shuttlers to take feedback on their preparations...
TennisTMZ.com

Roger Federer Pulls Out Of Tokyo Olympics, My Knee Is Messed Up

Tennis' G.O.A.T. will not be in Tokyo for this summer's Olympics ... 'cause Roger Federer has just pulled out of the event due to a knee injury. The 39-year-old made the announcement Tuesday ... saying he's suffered a setback on his right knee -- the same knee he had procedures on back in 2020.
Golfrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Golfers warned about breaching protocols at The Open

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers laid down the law Wednesday when discussing potential disqualification for golfers who break protocols at The Open in Sandwich, Kent, England. The United Kingdom is adhering to strict pandemic restrictions at the tournament, which begins on Thursday. Each player is spending the week in a...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Prince George’s ecstatic reaction to England goal melts fans’ hearts

Prince George has melted the nation’s hearts with his wholesome celebration after England went 1-0 up in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Prince George reacts to England’s goal pic.twitter.com/5JcXEYpaBL— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) July 11, 2021The seven-year-old royal, who is among the 60,000 fans in the Wembley crowd, wore a three-piece suit as he sat with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. After Luke Shaw put the Three Lions in the lead in the first two minutes of the game (before England went on to lose on penalties), the young prince threw his...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Why did England players take off their medals after Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy?

England were beaten by Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday night, as football’s ‘homecoming’ was spoiled by Roberto Mancini’s side at Wembley Stadium.For Italy, it was a second European Championship and sixth major trophy overall, while England’s men’s pursuit of a first title since the 1966 World Cup goes on.After Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties in the shootout, the England team’s heartache was evident.After being presented with their runners-up medals at Wembley, most Three Lions players removed them immediately.While coach Gareth Southgate kept his around his neck, captain Harry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy