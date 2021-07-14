Tobin Bell Versus the Black Eyed Kids in Let Us In [Exclusive]
The black eyed kids are a paranormal phenomenon that have captured the imagination of terrified people around the country. The mere mention of their name elicits instant fear in the hearts of those who know the mythology behind this scary urban legend. Now, we get the first movie to deal with the supernatural creatures directly in the new horror thriller Let Us In. And if there is one person who can save us from the threat of the black eyed kids, it is horror legend Tobin Bell.movieweb.com
Comments / 1