With the 36th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Minnesota Twins have selected Noah Miller, a shortstop out of Ozaukee High School, Wisconsin. Miller is a switch hitter has a solid arm and great instincts on the field. His accuracy is impressive of a prep shortstop, and he has the necessary agility and footwork to move around the infield. His speed is top tier, and he recorded a 6.94 60 yard dash time. While he does bat from both sides of the plate, he notably has more power on the right side, but can place the ball all across the field batting either.