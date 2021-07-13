Cancel
Pasadena, CA

Trevor Bauer’s rape accuser joked around about ‘getting inside his head’ and ‘text pal a money emoji’

By Lauren Fruen
The US Sun
The US Sun
TREVOR Bauer's rape accuser joked around about "getting inside his head" and text a friend the money emoji, according to a new message obtained by The Sun.

An anonymous pal, who is represented by a lawyer, is said to have shared the texts with Pasadena Police Department and Major League Baseball officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFVRg_0aw8bsGX00
The woman claims the alleged assaults took place on two separate occasions Credit: Judicial council of California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRcL2_0aw8bsGX00
Bauer's paid administrative leave has been extended Credit: Getty

The lawyer for the friend told The Sun his client "is an ordinary man who just believes the truth matters."

The friend said that after the woman's first encounter with Bauer she "mentioned that she had a great time."

Hill, 27, claims the alleged assaults took place on two separate occasions, on April 21 and May 15, at Bauer's home.

The pair initially began talking on Instagram before agreeing to meet in person, she claimed in a report filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 29.

The woman said she consented to have consensual sex with Bauer, but that she "did not agree or consent to what he did next … I did not agree to be sexually assaulted."

Hill claims the Dodgers pitcher "without asking me or telling me in advance, he wrapped my hair around my neck and choked me."

She also alleged that Bauer hit her in the face, punched her vagina and buttocks, and sodomized her without her permission - leaving her bleeding and struggling to walk.

Hill said she lost consciousness during both encounters. She was hit in the face during the second.

In the friend’s view, nothing in her behavior or comments in the texts suggested "anything to be concerned about or any signs of a victim being involved."

The friend told Radar: "This isn't in the interest of discrediting anybody's experience or story in the situation.

"It is purely in the interest of doing the right thing and making sure that the truth and all of the details are out there."

Messages sent by the woman - identified by her lawyers as Ms Hill - show that she boasted that she “can get in his head”.

The friend's reply to that message is dated after Ms Hill and Bauer spent the night together for the first time.

She joked that she would “get in his head and find pine tar,” referring to a recent rule change allowing baseball umpires to check the hats of pitchers like Bauer for prohibited substances like pine tar that give them greater control over the ball. She also sent a “money” emoji.

RAPE ALLEGATIONS

It was during this first encounter that the woman later alleged Bauer used her hair to knock her unconscious before anally raping her.

But the texts also contain messages from Hill telling her friend that she was “joking” in the text messages “about his amount of money and how I wanted to be a baseball wife.”

She added that her attorney “ripped” the police for suggesting during an interview these messages were evidence of consent and told her friend that “there is nothing to hide” because the police “have all my texts & dms.”

Hill also appears to reference a potential previous relationship with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis, Jr. in the messages to the friend.

Before meeting Bauer she tells the friend that she’s “going to his house” that week and “already [has] her hooks in”, noting “you know how I roll”.

Bauer has not been charged or arrested. He has also insisted the sexual encounters between him and his accuser were consensual.

The Sun has contacted a representative for Ms Hill, the MLB and Pasadena police for comment.

POLICE PROBE

Bauer's paid administrative leave was extended for another seven days, MLB confirmed last week.

The league had already placed the 30-year-old pitcher on forced leave for seven days.

Under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy, the league needed approval from the players union to extend Bauer’s leave.

Hill was also granted a temporary restraining order against the star.

The Pasadena Police Department is investigating allegations of felony assault against him. MLB is conducting its own separate probe.

In a statement on Thursday, Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, said: "We continue to refute [the woman's] allegations in the strongest possible terms and Mr. Bauer vehemently denies her account of their two meetings.

"Again, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league's investigation."

DISTURBING IMAGES

Text messages appeared to show that Bauer messaged Hill to ask her how she was in the aftermath of the alleged attack.

Bauer reportedly said: “I feel so bad that this happened. Wish I could be there with you through it.”

A second message read: “I do. I absolutely do. Never want to see you hurting.”

In disturbing images included as part of the report, Hill can be seen with two black eyes and scratch marks across her face.

Medical records appear to show she was hospitalized for injuries after their second meeting, claiming to have been diagnosed with a head injury and assault by manual strangulation.

However, in a report released earlier on Thursday, Hill appears to have told Bauer she likes being choked after their first sexual encounter, writing: "Never been more turned on in my life. Gimme all the pain. Rawr."

CLAIMS DENIED

In messages seen by The Sun Bauer appears to suggest "slaps in the face" to which Hill responds: "yes yes yes."

She is also said to have written: "The pink socks stay ON while cuddling...Buttttt offff [sic] when it's time to choke me out."

Hill adds: "Mmmm, get a couple of slaps in there and then another handprint on my @$$.

Bauer, who denies the allegations against him, replies: "Mmmm. Do you even know what pain is." Hill says: "Idk. Try me."

The report came after Bauer's agent Jon Fetterolf told TMZ: "Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the accuser] beginning in April 2021.

"We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face."

A hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for July 23, which will decide whether the temporary order will become permanent.

Fetterolf said Bauer and his alleged victim "have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks."

Fetterolf added: "Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications.

"Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EICQA_0aw8bsGX00
In disturbing images included as part of a legal report, Hill can be seen with two black eyes and scratch marks across her face Credit: Judicial council of California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMZRV_0aw8bsGX00
An anonymous pal, who is represented by a lawyer, is said to have shared texts with Pasadena Police Department Credit: Supplied

The US Sun

The US Sun

