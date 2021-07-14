Cancel
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Biking for autism: St. Lawrence County families raising money for August benefit ride

By ELLIS GIACOMELLI egiacomelli@wdt.net
nny360.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID — When John J. Friot Jr. takes a bicycle ride next month, he’ll trek more than 60 miles across St. Lawrence County and visit three schools and a state park. In his second ride for Team A to Z, Mr. Friot will help raise money for the local organization’s scholarship fund on Aug. 23. The fund supports high school graduates wanting to work with people with autism and differing abilities.

