The Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC) has appointed Laura Antrim as its new executive director, following the recent retirement of Laura Mercier. "Laura Antrim shares our vision of a Tri-Valley with distinct townships and communities protected and defined by vineyards, orchards and other forms of open space. We are excited to have her boots on the ground as we embark upon this next chapter for the Conservancy," TVC board chair David B. Kent said in a statement.