CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Chautauqua Institution has announced it is joining forces with tennis legend Ivan Lendl as an initial step toward expanding the famed location’s tennis profile and activities. Lendl, the three-time U.S. Open champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, headlines a two-day tennis clinic at the Chautauqua Tennis Center on Aug. 3-4. “We are excited to team with Ivan Lendl to further increase Chautauqua’s commitment to tennis,” said Emily Morris, Chautauqua Institution senior vice president and chief brand officer. “Tennis is a highlight of our expansive recreational offerings, and we are thrilled work with Mr. Lendl to expand our program so that tennis may one day be among Chautauqua’s key brand drivers.”