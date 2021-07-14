Bassmaster Elite Series returns to St. Lawrence River in Waddington this weekend
WADDINGTON — After a pandemic-year adoption of the Bassmaster Elite Series in Jefferson County last summer, anglers are returning to St. Lawrence County for the 2021 event. Officially called the Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite at the St. Lawrence River, competition begins Thursday morning. Waddington visitors can expect a schedule of village activities different from previous tournaments, St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Brooke E. Rouse said.www.nny360.com
