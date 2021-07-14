Cancel
Okanogan County, WA

Highway 20 to stay closed as Varden Fire reaches 1,000 acres

By Pete O'Cain
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lB5Fc_0aw8aNEj00
Fire crews will be using a segment of Highway 20 as a fire containment line against the Varden Fire near Mazama, which as of Wednesday was estimated to be more than 1,000 acres, according to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Provided photo/U.S. Forest Service

MAZAMA — The North Cascades Highway is expected to remain closed through the weekend because of wildfires.

A cluster of three fires near Mazama are burning an estimated 1,612 acres, the largest of which is the Varden Fire at more than 1,000 acres, according to a press release by the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The Delancey Fire is the smallest of the three and is estimated at 30 acres, according to the release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axdJc_0aw8aNEj00
Okanogan County Emergency Management has issues Level 2 evacuation notices  — get ready  — to residents living near Mazama. Provided photo/Okanogan County Emergency Management

Okanogan County has issued a Level 2 advisory — get ready — for residents near Mazama south of the Methow River and west of Lost River Road.

The Varden Fire has burned within a quarter mile of Highway 20 and is only a half mile apart from the Cedar Creek Fire, according to the release.

Fire crews are preparing to use the south side of the highway, from the Silver Star Mountain snow gate to Early Winters Campground, as a fire containment line, according to the release.

Fire managers have scheduled a public meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday by the Mazama Store courtyard, according to the release. Those who attend are welcome to ask questions during a Q&A session.

The state Department of Transportation on Monday closed a 7-mile stretch of Highway 20 between Silver Star and Early Winters. Early Winters is 20 miles west of Winthrop.

There is no local detour and the highway will likely stay closed through the weekend, the DOT tweeted Tuesday. The DOT added that some motorists have arrived at the closure point expecting to take a Forest Service road instead.

Those in need of more information on the fire can call (509) 557-0740.

World reporter Luke Hollister contributed to this report.

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
