Scott Disick Enjoys A ‘Lunch Date’ With Look-Alike Daughter Penelope, 9 — Cute New Photo

LALO_CPR / BACKGRID

Scott Disick shared a sweet photo that showed him hugging his daughter Penelope while she smiled and he gave a kissing face to the camera.

Scott Disick, 38, shared a lovely moment with his daughter Penelope, 9, and posted a pic of it on July 13. The doting dad was posing with his mini me in the snapshot while showing off a kissing face and leaning into her. She was confidently smiling as she swung her head slightly back and appeared to be having a great time.

The pic also showed off Scott’s blond mohawk as Penelope had her long dark hair down. “Lunch date!!!” he captioned the post, which was on his Instagram story. Other story posts included a video of Penelope excitingly running up to the camera and one of Scott playfully tickling his son Reign, 6.

Before Scott shared his latest pic with Penelope, he and her mom Kourtney Kardashian, 42, gushed over her on her 9th birthday last week. “My life my love my everything. “You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can’t express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!”, Scott wrote in the caption for an Instagram pic that showed the proud father taking a pic of the look-alike gal sitting in front of a mirror.

Scott and Penelope Disick walk during a previous outing. (LALO_CPR / BACKGRID)

Kourtney’s tribute included a series of adorable pics and videos of Penelope, including some of her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, teaching her how to play drums on her own drum set. “My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9 My life is sooooo much better because of you,” she wrote alongside them.

Scott and Kourtney weren’t the only ones to share love for Penelope. Scott’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, also commented on his post with a sweet message. “little peesh happy birthday to the best facialist in town,” her comment read.

It’s awesome to see how much love Penelope has! We look forward to seeing more cute photos of her soon!