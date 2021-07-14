Disability Commission Advisory Board remote meeting
The Disability Commission Advisory Board will be holding a virtual meeting on July 14 at 5:30 p.m. Development Presentation: Sarah Rodrigo, Arts & Culture. All meetings held by the City of Boston are required to be accessible for persons with disabilities under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Accommodations are available upon request to any person who requires alternately formatted materials, auxiliary aids, or another accommodation to ensure effective communication and access to attend meetings held by City departments and programs.
