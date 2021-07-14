Disability Commission Advisory Board remote meeting

HIGHFILL -- The city council in Highfill, at its July 13 meeting, authorized remote attendance at council meetings, adopted a new zoning map and rezoned certain lands. The council passed an ordinance on three readings with a single vote to allow council members to attend meetings virtually via telephone, video or live connection with all the rights of members attending in person as long as provision is made for the public to hear the remote attendees in accord with the Freedom of Information Act. The ordinance states that in-person attendance is preferred but allows for remote attendance and voting when council members are unable to attend in person.