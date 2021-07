Ireland today became the only hassle-free overseas destination for vaccinated travellers from Great Britain.The republic has lifted its requirement for testing and self-isolation for visitors from England, Wales and Scotland – providing they have completed a course of vaccination.“If you have valid proof of vaccination, no travel-related testing or quarantine will be necessary,” the government says .Until midnight, arrivals from Great Britain had to provide a negative PCR test result, and quarantine for at least five days.The move coincides with Ireland joining the European Union’s digital Covid pass scheme.It remains compulsory for all international arrivals to complete an Irish...