Hot summer days call for cold treats like these Graham Cracker Chocolate Dipped Ice Cream Sandwiches!. What childhood memory does summertime conjure up most for you? Hurtling down a Slip N' Slide on a hot day? Chasing fireflies at twilight? Staying up later than usual waiting for the sun to set? For me it has to be sitting by the side of a pool on a warm day, licking around the sides of an ice cream sandwich. Granted ice cream sandwiches are not as healthy as a juicy slice of watermelon or a bowl of plump strawberries, but my love for them still knows no limit.