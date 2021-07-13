Ronald L. Burke (1942 - 2021)

Ronald L. Burke joined his heavenly home on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home in Chadron, Nebraska. Ron was born on January 17, 1942 to Freda and Roy Burke in Sand Fork, West Virginia. He graduated from Sand Fork High School in 1959. He continued his education and received his bachelors and masters of arts degrees from West Virginia University. Ron then earned a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics from the University of Minnesota. Prior to moving to Chadron in 1987 Ron taught at Glenville State College in West Virginia and Montana State University in Bozeman. During his tenure at Chadron State College, he taught economics, finance, and various agriculture courses for 23 years.