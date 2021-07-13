Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadron, NE

Ronald L. Burke (1942 - 2021)

panhandlepost.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald L. Burke joined his heavenly home on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home in Chadron, Nebraska. Ron was born on January 17, 1942 to Freda and Roy Burke in Sand Fork, West Virginia. He graduated from Sand Fork High School in 1959. He continued his education and received his bachelors and masters of arts degrees from West Virginia University. Ron then earned a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics from the University of Minnesota. Prior to moving to Chadron in 1987 Ron taught at Glenville State College in West Virginia and Montana State University in Bozeman. During his tenure at Chadron State College, he taught economics, finance, and various agriculture courses for 23 years.

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Weston, NE
State
West Virginia State
City
Chadron, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Montana State University#Sand Fork High School#Agricultural Economics#Glenville State College#Chadron State College#The Nebraska State Board#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy