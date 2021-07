In the Real Housewives franchise, any main cast member could always return as a “friend of the show,” as seen recently by Heather Thomson. But a “friend of the show” doesn't always become a Real Housewives main player. The ambiguous term “friend” applies to Bershan Shaw on this season of The Real Housewives of New York. Following a clash with all the ladies in the latest episode, Shaw is sharing whether or not she would consider returning after Season 13 concludes.