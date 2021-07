Dian Lee (Dover) Gerke, formally of Sandusky and Norwalk, Ohio, passed over the rainbow bridge on July 1, 2021, peacefully surrounded by her family. Dian was born on June 16, 1954, in Macomb, Michigan, the daughter of Earl and Helen Dover, who preceded her in death. She was an avid collector of unique stones, a lover of nature and fishing. Dian crafted the most beautiful flower arrangements and wreaths anyone could imagine. She had a fire that burned inside her no one could extinguish, a fight that was never ending and a passion for never giving in or giving up. She will be greatly missed.