Agnes Madlene Burton (1945 - 2021)

Agnes Madlene Burton, 76 of Hay Springs, NE passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Country Side Care in Gordon, NE. She was born on May 6, 1945 on a farm at Creston, Iowa to James and Mary (Dant) Garrity. She was united in marriage to Harold Burton on May 25, 1990. She worked for 9 years for the University of Nebraska in the Registrar’s Office while she and Harold lived in Firth. In 1997 they purchased a ranch north of Hay Springs which they operated until Harold’s passing away in 2012. Together they enjoyed dancing and golf. Agnes was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed her membership in quilting clubs and reading.