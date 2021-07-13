Leigh Sata is CCA's new vice president for Operations and Capital Projects
Before his role with SCUSD, Sata was vice chancellor of general services at Peralta Community College District in Oakland where he oversaw the startup of the District's $800 million capital improvement bond program, co-chaired the district-wide facilities and safety governance committees and served as a member of executive cabinet, overseeing general services for Laney College, Berkeley City College, Merritt College, and the College of Alameda.
