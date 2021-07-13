2022 Kia Carnival Overview: This Next-Gen Minivan is Ready to Rumble!
The 2022 Kia Carnival, previously known as the Sedona, is the first Kia vehicle in America to wear the brand’s bold, new logo. The 2022 Carnival is also the most eye-catching minivan we’ve seen in a long while. The SUV-like design language is not only meant to entice, but it will seriously give proper SUVs a run for their money. “The Kia Carnival is here to disrupt a staid segment and proves once again what is possible when conventions are shattered,” said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America.www.automoblog.net
