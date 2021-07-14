Cancel
Income up at Community Bank of Santa Maria

By Staff Report
pacbiztimes.com
 10 days ago

Community Bank of Santa Maria saw its net income rise more than 35% for the most recent quarter as total assets, deposits and net loans all increased. In a July 13 earnings statement, the bank reported net income of $1.44 million for the quarter ended June 30, 36.1% higher than the same quarter of the previous year. It attributed the rise fee income the bank collected on federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Total assets increased 12% year-over-year, and total deposits went from $290.2 million to $338.8 million in that period.

